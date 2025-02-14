Harare Dealer in Court for Alleged $30K Bank Account Hack

A daring cybercrime has left Premier Tobacco Auction Floors counting its losses after a suspected hacker allegedly siphoned US$30,000 from the company’s bank account.

Munyaradzi Chauraya, a 40-year-old dealer from Waterfalls, Harare, appeared before Magistrate Sheunesu Matova facing fraud charges in connection with the sophisticated heist.

According to prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi, the alleged scheme unfolded on April 3, 2023, when Chauraya, in cahoots with accomplices, visited Steward Bank’s Eastgate branch to open three nostro accounts under the names Tarisai Katapi, Tadiwanashe Gandiwa, and Pamela Sithole.

The following day, the suspects reportedly infiltrated Premier Tobacco Auction Floors’ account and executed three separate transfers of US$10,000 each into the newly created accounts.

The fraudulent activity came to light when the company’s signatories received suspicious transaction alerts on their mobile phones. Swift action led to the recovery of US$29,010 from the stolen funds.

Chauraya was granted US$300 bail and instructed not to interfere with State witnesses. The case has been remanded to March 6, pending further investigations.

Authorities have since urged businesses to bolster their cybersecurity measures as hackers continue to target corporate bank accounts with increasing sophistication.