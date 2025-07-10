Dstv to pay USD $502 026, 75 after MultiChoice data privacy violation fine

By Ross Moyo

Dstv has been fined USD$502 026,75 after its parent company MultiChoice violated data privacy of its subscribers.

This was revealed by Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) which fined the equivalent in local currency of ” 766 million naira” also converted to the South Africa MultiChoice headquarters priced in rand (R8.9 million) ‘for violating the country’s data privacy laws,” the government agency announced.

The Commission also found the measures undertaken by MultiChoice in this regard unsatisfactory.

“For want of cooperation, the Commission has directed Multichoice to pay N766,242,500 for violating the Nigeria Data Protection Act,” it said.

“In view of the foregoing, NDPC National Commissioner, Dr Vincent Olatunji, has directed that all outlets through which Multichoice is collecting personal data of Nigerian citizens should be investigated for non-compliance.”

Nigeria’s Commission warned that any outlet that processes personal data in violation of the Nigeria Data Protection Act is liable to a penalty.

“The investigation, which commenced in the second quarter of 2024, was triggered by suspected breach of privacy rights of MultiChoice subscribers and illegal cross-border transfer of personal data of Nigerians,” it said.

“NDPC found, among others, that MultiChoice violated the data privacy rights of subscribers and their friends who are not necessarily subscribers.”

Africa’s most populous nation watchdog said its investigation confirmed that MultiChoice carries out illegal cross-border transfers of personal data relating to Nigerian data subjects.

“The depth of data processing by MultiChoice is patently intrusive, unfair, unnecessary and disproportionate,” it stated.

“In line with its standard remediation procedure, the Commission directed MultiChoice to carry out appropriate remedial measures.”