TeOne Partners Eutelsat OneWeb for Satellite Connectivity 

TelOne Chief Executive Officer Engineer Lawrence Nkala has announced that the company has signed a partnership with Low Earth Orbit (LEO) service provider Eutelsat, a competitor to Starlink in a business-to-business deal that will help TelOne expand its market presence.

Speaking to TechnoMag in an interview after their Annual General Meeting, Engineer Nkala said that the fresh deal had just been inked with the Eutelsat One Web company.

“Technology is here to stay and TelOne embraces new technology which is competitively priced, the technology of LEO which brings high speed is what we will embrace via partnership, and we have just concluded this week a deal with one of the service providers,”

Nkala added that we are doing everything we can to upgrade and improve our network infrastructure and service so that our consumers enjoy quality of service and experience

TelOne boss also stated that the service will be launched for the Zimbabwe market for the 3rd or 4th quarter of this year, almost the same time StarLink is expected to come to Zimbabwe

The deal is partnered to have TelOne as the front for resale of the services where it will deliver satellite services to the masses market locally, as they receive it at wholesale package