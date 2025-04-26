Ministry Pushes Establishment Of AI Regulatory Framework

Zimbabwe’s regulatory landscape for AI is limited, with no laws and guidelines in place to govern the use of these technologies. New regulatory frameworks being implemented can provide a much-needed structure for the collection, storage, and use of personal data in Zimbabwe. AI in Zimbabwe is a free for all tech and it is not sustainable to have a technology where there’s no control or autonomy.

The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon Tatenda A Mavetera during the 2025 Digital Economy Conference, announced the development of regulatory frameworks that prioritize data protection and privacy. A key component of this initiative is the establishment of a Data Protection Authority, which will oversee compliance and ensure that citizens’ personal data is safeguarded.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

“We are developing robust regulatory frameworks that prioritize data protection and privacy. This includes the establishment of a Data Protection Authority to oversee compliance and protect citizens’ rights,” she said.

This development comes at a time when Zimbabwe is increasingly embracing digital technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, in various sectors, including healthcare. While these technologies hold great promise for improving healthcare outcomes and efficiency, they also raise important questions about data protection and privacy.

The Data Protection Authority can play a critical role in overseeing compliance with these regulations, investigating data breaches, and ensuring that organizations handle citizens’ data responsibly. However, it is equally crucial that citizens are educated about their data rights, to organisations are provided with the necessary guidance on data handling practices, and investigate data breaches.

The new regulatory frameworks being developed will need to balance the benefits of digital technologies with the need to protect citizens’ rights. This will require careful consideration of issues such as data consent, data storage, and data sharing.

Speaking at the same event, POTRAZ’ s director general, Dr Gift K Machengete called out the government for its too long process when it comes to approving laws, adding that By the time the law is approved, technology would have moved 100% further making the law, inapplicable to the new tech and needs to be revised.

“There is need for regulation no matter what,” said Dr Machengete.