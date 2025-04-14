Zimbabwe Unveils DuraIsiphala263 – A Homegrown Tech Breakthrough for Higher Education

In a move set to redefine data management in the education sector, Zimbabwe is launching its first indigenous data analytics system for higher and tertiary institutions—DuraIsiphala263. Developed entirely by local experts, the system promises to usher in a new era of real-time monitoring, data-driven decision-making, and harmonised reporting across universities and colleges.

The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development will today officially unveil the platform, with Minister Frederick Shava presiding over the ceremony. Key stakeholders, including development partners and academic leaders, are expected to attend what is being described as a landmark moment for the nation’s digital and educational transformation.

DuraIsiphala263 is a product of Zimbabwe’s Heritage-Based Education 5.0 philosophy—President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s national vision to solve local challenges using local solutions. The system tracks critical data points such as student enrollment and inclusivity, graduate output, staffing levels and qualifications, and accreditation of programmes, giving policymakers and institutions a clear and timely view of the sector’s performance.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, praised the system as a symbol of national ingenuity and a bold step toward building sustainable, tech-driven institutions. “DuraIsiphala263 reflects our unwavering commitment to harnessing local talent and building Zimbabwean solutions for Zimbabwean challenges. It marks a turning point in how we use technology to strengthen our institutions and drive sustainable development in the education sector,” he said.

Currently deployed in 89% of higher and tertiary institutions, the platform is already operational among a network of over 167 trained technical users. This dedicated community of practice is not only utilising the system but also continuously enhancing it, reinforcing the country’s capacity for innovation and digital self-reliance.

Beyond its technical merits, DuraIsiphala263 signals a wider shift by the government toward evidence-based governance, placing Zimbabwe ahead of many regional counterparts still dependent on imported systems. The Ministry has emphasised that this milestone is more than just a technological upgrade—it is a statement of intent that Zimbabwe is ready to lead from the front.

As the nation takes this bold step forward, stakeholders are being called upon to embrace and support what the Ministry describes as “a defining moment in Zimbabwe’s education transformation journey.”