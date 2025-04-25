VlD Showcases Instant Driver’s License On-Site Service at ZITF

Ministry of Transport in partnership with the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID), has introduced an innovative service at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) that enables citizens to receive plastic driver’s licenses on-site within minutes of passing their road tests, thi has reduced the processing time, which traditionally took weeks or months.

The service allows applicants to complete road tests at VID depots before proceeding to the Transport ministry stand at ZITF for immediate license printing. Hundreds of citizens have benefited from this service, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“This is revolutionary. I passed my test this morning and had my license by 10:20 am, no endless follow-ups or delays,” said Josphat Moyo, a 24-year-old Bulawayo resident.

The transport ministry described the project as a “proof of concept” for tech-driven service delivery, highlighting the potential for digital systems to transform government services.

The initiative showcases the importance of commitment and collaboration in driving innovation and improving citizen experiences, addressing long-standing public frustration over bureaucratic inefficiencies in government departments.