NetOne Donates Hospital Equipment To Elim Hospital In Nyanga

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s Telecommunications giant Mobile Network Operator (MNO), NetOne has gone beyond providing digital solutions by extending Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) to Nyanga North.

The Mobile giant worked hand in glove with government to improve the health infrastructure of the mountainous town after thousands of people thronged Nyanga North despite the chilly drizzling weather witnessing NetOne’s donation of essential hospital equipment to Elim Hospital in Ruwangwe, Nyanga North which helped in raising health awareness campaigns in the North.

This donation is part of NetOne’s corporate social responsibility initiative to capacitate the hospital and improve healthcare services for the local community.

The donated equipment included:

– Wheelchairs

– Blood pressure and sugar testing kits

– Bed sheets

– Lotions for people with albinism

– Baby scales

Deputy minister of Home Affairs & Cultural Heritage, Chido Sanyatwe, who was guest of honor supported by Zimbabwe National Army, Lt. General Anselem Nhamo Vitos Sanyatwe, praised NetOne for its generosity and commitment to supporting the community. “This donation will go a long way in improving the lives of the people in this community,” she said.

NetOne’s Regional Manager, Mr. Matope, representing the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Engineer Raphael Mushanawani said:

“We are proud to support the community of Ruwangwe and surrounding areas through this donation. At NetOne, we believe in giving back to the community and making a positive impact on people’s lives. We hope that this donation will make a difference in the lives of the patients and staff at Elim Hospital.”

Matope also emphasized NetOne’s commitment to supporting the government’s efforts in improving healthcare services in Zimbabwe.

Elim Hospital is now be better equipped to provide quality healthcare services to the community, thanks to NetOne’s generosity. The company remains committed to making a positive impact in the lives of the people it serves.

NetOne continues their CSR positive trajectory with hushtags, #ImpactingLives

#ImpactingCommunities

#LeavingNoOneAndNoPlaceBehind