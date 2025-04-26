CABS Introduces EezySend, A Local Remittances Service

promoting EezySend, a local remittances service that allows individuals to send USD money to anyone within Zimbabwe, making it easier for people to transfer funds urgently.

The service enables recipients to collect their funds from any of the bank’s 40 branches nationwide, providing unparalleled convenience and accessibility. Whether the recipient has a CABS account or not, EezySend’s extensive network ensures that they can access their money quickly and easily.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

The introduction of EezySend addresses a long-standing need for efficient and reliable local remittance services in Zimbabwe. The service’s user-friendly interface and widespread branch network make it an attractive option for individuals looking to send money to loved ones or conduct business transactions.

The service’s ability to reach recipients without CABS accounts is particularly noteworthy, as it expands the reach of financial services to a broader segment of the population.