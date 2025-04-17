Starlink Secures 10-Year License in Lesotho as African Expansion Gains Momentum

Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, continues its aggressive push across the African continent, having secured a 10-year license to operate in Lesotho. The move marks another milestone in the company’s mission to revolutionize internet connectivity in underserved regions through its low-Earth orbit satellite network.

The Lesotho Communications Authority granted the license earlier this week, enabling Starlink to offer high-speed, low-latency internet services across the landlocked nation for the next decade. This development comes just days after Starlink officially launched its services in Somalia, further cementing its footprint on the continent.

With Lesotho joining the fold, Starlink is now available in over 20 African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Rwanda, Mozambique, and Malawi. The company’s rapid expansion across Africa signals growing demand for reliable internet access in regions where terrestrial infrastructure has historically lagged.

For Lesotho, a mountainous country where connectivity has long been a challenge due to difficult terrain and scattered rural populations, Starlink’s satellite-based solution offers a promising alternative. It bypasses the need for traditional fiber and mobile networks, making it especially useful for remote schools, healthcare facilities, and rural businesses.

Industry analysts see Starlink’s arrival as a game-changer for the country’s digital inclusion goals. “Starlink is opening up new possibilities for innovation and digital growth in places that were once completely off-grid,” said Nthabiseng Mokoena, a tech consultant based in Maseru. “This move aligns with the broader push across Africa to leverage technology for development.”

The company’s model involves deploying thousands of small satellites in orbit to beam internet signals directly to user terminals on the ground. While the service is still relatively expensive for individual households in many African nations, governments, NGOs, and businesses are increasingly exploring ways to subsidize or integrate the technology into essential services.

Starlink’s growing presence also adds competitive pressure on traditional telecom providers, many of whom have struggled to extend reliable coverage beyond urban centers. With its ambitious rollout strategy and expanding regulatory approvals, Starlink is positioning itself as a critical player in bridging Africa’s digital divide.

As connectivity becomes central to economic participation, education, and innovation, Starlink’s entry into Lesotho is more than just another launch—it’s a step toward a more connected future for the region.