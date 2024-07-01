TelOne Records $228 Billion Profit Before Tax

State owned converged service provider, TelOne realized growth in 2023 registering an inflation-adjusted profit before tax and depreciation (EBITDA) of ZW$227,9 billion up from ZW$54,6 billion achieved in the previous year.

Their Operating expenses however increased by 116% from ZW$218,3 billion in 2022 to ZW$470,7 billion in 2023 in inflation-adjusted terms and this effectively means that the company registered an operating loss of ZW$252.4 billion.

The cost-to-income ratio reduced from 87% to 84% due to sustained efforts by Management to contain costs as a counter-measure against the negative macro-economic variables.

According to TelOne, this was mainly driven by the depreciation of the local currency which had a pass-through effect on inflation, TelOne’s liquidity status during the period under review was negatively affected by a high debtors’ book dominated by the Government of Zimbabwe and a loss of real value on ZW$ due to inflation and unstable exchange rates.

The impact of liquidity constraints has been pervasive, cutting across operations and capital deployment initiatives.