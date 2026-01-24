By Ross Moyo

The TelOne Omni Contact Centre, launched yesterday in Harare, is expected to revolutionize Zimbabwe’s digital economy by providing a state-of-the-art customer service hub.

The centre integrates multiple communication channels, including voice, email, social media, and AI-driven self-service channels, into a single platform.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, emphasized that the centre aligns with the government’s National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) and Vision 2030 goals, which aim to promote economic growth and digital transformation.

The centre is expected to create over 165 direct and indirect jobs, largely targeting young people, and position TelOne to participate meaningfully in the customer experience, BPO, and Call Centre Services market. This move is poised to boost Zimbabwe’s digital economy and create new opportunities for businesses and individuals alike.

TelOne CEO, Engineer Lawrence Nkala, said the centre represents a strategic shift towards becoming a digitally-enabled customer experience partner.

“We are excited to launch this facility and look forward to transforming the customer experience in Zimbabwe,” he said.

The TelOne Omni Contact Centre is equipped with advanced analytics capabilities, enabling businesses to gain valuable insights into customer behavior and preferences. This will enable them to tailor their services and improve customer satisfaction.

The centre’s AI-driven self-service channels will also enable customers to access information and services at their convenience, reducing wait times and improving response rates. This is a game-changer for Zimbabwe’s customer service landscape, said Nkala.

The TelOne Omni Contact Centre is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We are committed to delivering fast, digital, and people-centred services, said Nkala.

The centre’s launch is aligned with the government’s efforts to promote digital transformation and economic growth. We will continue to support initiatives that promote innovation and customer satisfaction, said Minister Mavetera.

The TelOne Omni Contact Centre is a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation journey, and we look forward to seeing the impact it will have on our economy and citizens, said Minister Mavetera.

The centre is expected to enhance service efficiency for millions of TelOne customers and provide opportunities for young people to acquire digital and customer management skills as Zimbabwe accelerates its digital transformation journey.