By Ross Moyo

Emmanuel Zvada’s new book, “7 Golden Rules for Retirement Planning,” is a must-read for anyone approaching retirement. The book provides a comprehensive guide to retirement planning, covering essential topics such as budgeting, investment strategies, and physical and mental well-being.

Zvada’s expertise in Human Resources and retirement planning shines through in this book, offering readers practical insights and strategies to secure their financial future.

The book’s unique approach, featuring a workbook and checklists, makes it an interactive and engaging read.

Speaking about his book, Zvada said, “I want to help individuals achieve financial security and navigate the complexities of their future with confidence.”

At the launch real life experiences are expected to be shared with Zvada dishing nuggets of gold in pictures of silver on life after retirement.

Zvada’s book is a testament to his commitment to excellence in retirement planning.