By Ross Moyo

The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services has handed over 8,000 Starlink connectivity kits to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, marking a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation agenda.

The handover ceremony, presided over by ICT Minister Hon. Tatenda Anastacia Mavetera, highlights the government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide in education. The kits will enable schools to access digital learning platforms, virtual classrooms, online libraries, and global educational content in real-time.

“This initiative is a game-changer for our education system,” Minister Mavetera said. “For too long, geography has determined opportunity. But with satellite-based connectivity, that barrier is being decisively dismantled.”

These kits will be deployed in schools across the country, with a focus on rural and underserved areas. The ministry plans to monitor the impact of the kits on learner outcomes, including pass rates, digital literacy levels, and overall teaching effectiveness.

Students will have access to a wealth of digital resources, including online textbooks, educational videos, and interactive learning platforms with the advent of these Starlink kits. This will enable them to learn at their own pace and explore subjects in greater depth.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader digital transformation agenda, which aims to position Zimbabwe as a leader in tech innovation. The ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to ensure that the kits are used effectively and efficiently.

President Mnangagwa’s cabinet officials, including the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Prof. T. Moyo, Minister Mavetera’s Deputy, Hon. Dingumuzi Phuti were amongst senior government officials who attended the hand over ceremony.

As Zimbabwe takes a giant leap in bridging the digital divide in education, the future looks bright for the country’s learners.