TelOne has been named the Best Overall Exhibitor in the Postal, Courier and Telecommunications Sector at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2026.

The award is in recognition of the companys innovation at during this year’s edition of the annual trade showcase which brings together local and international exhibitors across various industries to highlight innovation, business growth and technological advancement.

TelOne’s recognition reflects its continued efforts to modernize its services and expand digital solutions in line with evolving customer needs.

The company’s exhibition stand stood out amongst the best with its interactive displays, innovative products, a clear demonstration of its commitment to improving connectivity.

In a statement, TelOne expressed appreciation to its customers and stakeholders, noting that their support has played a key role in driving the company’s progress.

The company added that the accolade serves as motivation to continue investing in new technologies and delivering improved services to its clients.

ZITF remains one of Zimbabwe’s premier business events, providing a platform for companies to showcase their capabilities while fostering partnerships and economic development.