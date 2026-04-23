Econet Wireless Deputy CEO Roy Chimanikire gave an extensive briefing to Botswana President Duma Boko and President Emmerson Mnangagwa during their tour of the company’s stand at the ZITF grounds on Thursday (April 23, 2026).

Mr. Chimanikire walked the two heads of state through Econet’s range of strategic business units, including the recently launched Econet AI, Econet InfraCo, the Econet telecom and digital mobile business, and EcoCash, the company’s fintech unit, among others, during their visit to its exhibition stand.

The state leaders, welcomed to the pavilion by ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera, were guided through a portfolio of strategic business units. The tour highlighted Econet’s transition from a mobile operator into a diversified tech conglomerate, featuring Econet AI, the digital mobile division, and the fintech unit, EcoCash.

President Boko, attending as the guest of honor, had earlier officially opened the 2026 edition of the trade fair.

A central pillar of the tour was the recently launched Econet AI. This dedicated business unit aims to accelerate AI integration across the Zimbabwean economy through international partnerships.

“We have organized with the minister of ICT to put up what we call ‘digital experience centers,'” said Mr. Chimanikire. “We are working with Google, so Google is going to put in ten provinces of the country.”

On display were practical applications such as EcoFarmer AI, which provides farmers with data-driven productivity insights, and Yamurai, an intelligent virtual assistant capable of engaging customers in local languages to improve digital accessibility.

The delegation also reviewed AI-driven solutions in social services, including the Akello smart learning platform and health-tech innovations through the Mars and EcoSure Health units.

Chimanikire showcased Econet InfraCo, the infrastructure entity valued at US$1 billion. Its recent listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) marks a major milestone in the company’s efforts to internalize and monetize its vast physical network assets.

The high-level visit is being celebrated as a significant endorsement of African-led technological innovation. It occurs as Zimbabwe intensifies its digital transformation strategy, positioning AI as a primary catalyst for economic growth, industrial productivity, and enhanced global competitiveness.