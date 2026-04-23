EcoCash has launched Zimbabwe’s first all-in-one Super App marking a major shift for the company towards integrating financial services, social interaction and digital content into a single platform.

Developed by Sasai Fintech, a subsidiary of Cassava Technologies, the application combines payments, messaging and lifestyle services in what the company describes as a seamless, mobile-first experience designed for everyday use.

In a statement, EcoCash said the new platform responds to changing consumer behaviour, where smartphones have become central to communication, commerce and entertainment.

“With mobile devices now central to how people live, work, play and transact every day, we have leveraged mobility to reimagine the EcoCash app so that it delivers a secure, convenient, integrated and seamless digital experience,” said Ecocash.

A key feature of the Super App is its social payments function, which allows users to send and receive money directly within chat conversations.

This eliminates the need to switch between applications or share payment confirmations separately, streamlining peer-to-peer transactions.

The app also introduces built-in bill-splitting capabilities, enabling users to automatically divide shared costs such as transport, meals or group expenses and settle them instantly within the same conversation.

EcoCash said the functionality is expected to simplify day-to-day transactions ranging from social outings to medical contributions, while reducing the time and data costs associated with digital payments.

Beyond individual transfers, the platform integrates merchant payments, bill settlements and purchases of airtime and data into a unified interface, effectively embedding financial services into social interactions.

The Super App also includes content monetisation features, allowing users to create and share digital content while earning income directly on the platform.

The company expects this to appeal to Zimbabwe’s growing base of creators, including influencers, musicians and small business operators.

“This transforms social interaction into real economic opportunity,” EcoCash said, adding that the feature is aimed at enabling users to reach customers and monetise their work within the same ecosystem.

The launch signals EcoCash’s broader strategy to evolve beyond traditional mobile money services into a fully integrated digital platform with both financial and social capabilities.

Looking ahead, the company indicated that additional services including stable coin driven remittances are in development.

Sasai Fintech has already partnered with Circle to support the adoption of digital currencies across Africa.

EcoCash said the platform will also leverage artificial intelligence as part of its future development, with plans to introduce features that anticipate user needs and further streamline digital transactions.

The rollout positions EcoCash at the forefront of Zimbabwe’s digital transformation, as competition intensifies among fintech players seeking to offer more comprehensive, user-centric platforms across the continent.