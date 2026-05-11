TelOne has introduced a new satellite internet service, Starlink BizConnect, targeting hard to reach communities across Zimbabwe in a move expected to ease connectivity gaps that have persisted for years.

The service, offered at US$50 per month excluding taxes, provides unlimited data for home and small business use and is powered through TelOne’s partnership with Starlink hardware.

According to the company, BizConnect is designed for areas where conventional broadband remains limited or unreliable, including parts of Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland North and South, Masvingo, Midlands and Manicaland.

TelOne says the package offers reliable connectivity for browsing, streaming and video calls, although speeds may vary during peak usage periods. Heavy usage such as continuous streaming or large downloads may be managed to ensure fair access for all customers, and users with consistently high demand may be advised to migrate to a higher tier priority plan.

The service is fixed to one location and can be relocated within Zimbabwe but not outside the country. It is not available in congested areas and is restricted to residential and small business customers, excluding public hotspots, community Wi-Fi setups and mobile or in motion use.

TelOne listed more than 70 coverage points, including Mhangura, Guruve, Centenary, Mount Darwin, St Alberts, Muzarabani, Karoi, Mana Pools, Makuti, Hurungwe, Binga, Lupane, Gokwe, Nkayi, Tsholotsho, Plumtree, Beitbridge, Chiredzi, Triangle, Chipinge, Chimanimani, Nyanga, Buhera, Murambinda, Gutu, Rusape, Hauna, Mutoko, Uzumba,Maramba,Pfungwe and Kotwa, among others.

The company said service availability may vary depending on network capacity and that pricing or features may be updated with at least 30 days’ notice. Customers may cancel at any time, although rejoining the same plan is not guaranteed.

The package does not include a service level agreement or public/static IP addresses and customised enterprise support falls outside the plan.

TelOne is positioning BizConnect as a solution for communities that have endured decades of digital marginalisation. The expanded satellite footprint, if sustained, is expected to improve access to online services, remote work, education and communication in some of Zimbabwe’s most underserved regions.