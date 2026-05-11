By Ross Moyo

A revitalised “new NetOne” is taking shape, driven by transformation, innovation, and customer-centric growth, according to POTRAZ’s Q4 2025 report.

The operator closed 2025 with strong gains in both infrastructure and subscriber confidence.

NetOne’s data traffic grew 18.50% to 29.97 billion MB, the highest among mobile operators in the quarter.

Its active subscriber base rose to 4,101,492, up from 4,062,894 in Q3.

The company added 89 LTE base stations and 5 new 5G sites, bringing its 5G total to 26.

POTRAZ said NetOne is making significant strides in expanding network coverage across Zimbabwe.

Under Group CEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, NetOne has accelerated its shift from a traditional telco to a modern digital services provider.

The CEO said the company remains committed to “building an inclusive digital future for all Zimbabweans.”

NetOne now controls 46.14% of rural base stations, the largest share in the country.

This has enabled rural communities to access education, healthcare, and financial services digitally.

The operator has also improved OneMoney and launched affordable data bundles for students and entrepreneurs.

Its corporate social responsibility program includes borehole drilling and support for schools and healthcare facilities.

Women comprise 436 of 1,045 employees, reflecting NetOne’s diversity drive.

Mushanawani’s induction into the Business Leaders Hall of Fame 2026 further validates the transformation.

POTRAZ’s report shows NetOne is not just adapting to Zimbabwe’s digital economy — it is helping shape it.