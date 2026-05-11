Zimbabwe is reshaping its investment landscape through a broad reform programme that is beginning to open long closed opportunities for the ICT sector.

Government has introduced a range of measures aimed at reducing the cost and complexity of doing business, a shift that is already drawing renewed interest from technology and infrastructure investors.

The reforms include lower registration fees and simplified approval processes for both local and foreign investors. Industry players say these changes directly address long standing barriers that have slowed ICT growth such as high charges, bureaucratic delays and outdated licensing frameworks.

Government officials describe the reforms as part of a wider economic modernisation drive. They argue that easing investment procedures is essential for expanding digital infrastructure and supporting sectors dependent on technology, including e-commerce, fintech, smart agriculture and remote services.

With limited public funding available for major upgrades, authorities are banking on private capital to support network expansion and digital access. Faster approvals and regionally competitive costs are expected to encourage telecom operators, broadband providers and data centre developers to scale up operations.

Early indicators show growing investor interest.

Authorities report increased inquiries and commitments in the first quarter of the year, with ICT identified as one of the sectors benefiting most from the reform momentum.

Analysts attribute this to the restructuring of regulatory bodies, the removal of overlapping processes and the alignment of national policies with global digital investment standards.

Despite the positive signs, the sector continues to face challenges, including high operating costs, foreign currency shortages and ageing infrastructure. However, investors note that the policy environment is shifting in a more predictable and supportive direction.

For an industry long constrained by heavy administrative processes, the reforms could mark the start of sustained progress. Their impact on broadband expansion, data affordability and service quality will depend on continued policy consistency and the willingness of investors to commit resources to Zimbabwe’s evolving digital economy.