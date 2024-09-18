TelOne Now An Official Starlink Reseller

TelOne has officially announced its status as an authorized Starlink reseller, a significant milestone in expanding internet connectivity across Zimbabwe.

This partnership with Starlink, the satellite internet service provider known for its high-speed, low-latency internet, is set to revolutionize how TelOne serves its customers, particularly in remote areas where traditional connectivity options are limited.

“This exciting development expands our range of services that enable us to better serve you with modern and efficient connectivity solutions,” TelOne stated.

The Starlink satellite internet solution is designed to deliver robust internet access, reaching even the most underserved regions of the country.

Through offering Starlink’s advanced satellite technology, TelOne aims to enhance its ability to provide reliable, high-speed internet to businesses, institutions, and individuals alike. This initiative aligns with TelOne’s commitment to improving connectivity across Zimbabwe and beyond.

The company emphasized, “The appointment of TelOne as an authorized Starlink reseller enhances our ability to achieve this goal,” signaling their intent to lead in providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions. With Starlink’s technology now in its portfolio, TelOne is poised to deliver even greater value to its customers, helping bridge the digital divide in Zimbabwe.

For inquiries and more information on how to access Starlink services through TelOne, customers can reach out via their multiple communication channels.