Musk Unveils A Neuralink Device That Allows The Blind To See

Technology mogul Elon Musk has announced the launch of Neuralink’s latest innovation called the “Blindsight” device, aimed at revolutionizing how blindness could be addressed.

According to Musk, Neuralink is a new blindsight device aimed to transform vision restoration, giving hope to those who have lost both eyes and their optic nerve.

“The Blindsight device will enable even those who have lost both eyes and their optic nerve to see,” tweeted Musk

This innovative technology connects directly to the brain’s visual cortex, allowing individuals to regain sight even in cases where traditional methods have been impossible.

“Provided the visual cortex is intact, it will even enable those who have been blind from birth to see for the first time.”

While the technology is still developing, the initial vision quality will be modest.

“To set expectations correctly, the vision will at first be low resolution, like Atari graphics,” the company noted.

However, Neuralink has ambitious plans for the device’s capabilities, with the potential for it to eventually outperform natural human vision.

Blindsight may go beyond simply restoring vision, possibly allowing users to see in wavelengths outside of human capacity.

“It has the potential to be better than natural vision and enable you to see in infrared, ultraviolet, or even radar wavelengths, like Geordi La Forge,” Musk added.

Neuralink is one of Elon Musk’s projects. It was co-founded by Musk in 2016 to develop implantable brain-machine interfaces (BMIs). The company’s technology is designed to allow direct communication between the brain and computers, with potential applications ranging from medical treatments (such as restoring vision and mobility) to enhancing human cognition and interaction with machines.