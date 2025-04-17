ZITF 2025 Records A Surge ln Participants: 596 Exhibitors Confirms

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has reached unprecedented heights, with 596 exhibitors confirming their participation in the 2025 edition. This surge in interest has prompted organizers to create additional exhibition space, showcasing Zimbabwe’s growing appeal as a trade and investment destination.

The event has drawn international attention, with 28 countries confirming participation, including global economic heavyweights like China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. “We can confirm the participation of 45 direct international exhibitors, with 28 countries represented in the show – an encouraging rise from last year’s 27,” said ZITF Company board chairperson, Mr. Busisa Moyo. “The world is recognising Zimbabwe as a gateway to new markets and regional opportunities.”

ZITF Company board chairperson, Mr. Busisa Moyo, emphasized the importance of a coordinated effort across sectors, with stakeholders in hospitality, emergency services, and security services fully prepared for the event. “We have already received assurance from stakeholders in the hospitality industry, emergency services and security services, among others, that they are fully prepared for the show,” he said.

Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, expressed excitement about the preparations, praising the growing foreign interest. “As host city, Bulawayo is ready to welcome this year’s edition of ZITF. What excites me most is the high number of foreign countries that have come on board,” she said.

The ZITF is seen as a critical platform for accelerating Zimbabwe’s industrialization and attracting foreign direct investment. The fair spans multiple sectors, including manufacturing, ICT, mining, agriculture, and services, offering exhibitors and visitors a rare opportunity to network, collaborate, and compete on a global stage.

The 2025 ZITF will be officially opened on Friday, April 25, by His Excellency Daniel Chapo, the recently elected President of Mozambique. With anticipation building, all eyes will be on Bulawayo as it hosts this “mega showcase” from April 21 to 25.