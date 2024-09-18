Netone lntroduces OneBusiness Package

Mobile network operator company NetOne has introduced an innovative communication solution designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses of all sizes the OneBusiness Package which offers a range of powerful features that not only enhance connectivity but also streamline business operations.

From OnNet minutes and OffNet voice calls to international call minutes and a dedicated WhatsApp bundle, the OneBusiness package provides businesses with everything they need to stay connected and productive in today’s fast-paced digital world.

The OneBusiness package offers a holistic communication solution, including data for uninterrupted internet access, WhatsApp for convenient messaging, international calls for global connectivity, and both on- and off-net voice minutes for versatile communication, with SMS services included for timely updates, the bundle ensures that businesses can communicate seamlessly across multiple platforms, simplifying their operations and improving efficiency.

NetOne’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Learnmore Musunda said the OneBusiness package as a transformative solution.

“Welcome to the future of business communication with NetOne. Our OneBusiness package is designed to meet the communication needs of today’s businesses, offering cutting-edge features with unparalleled flexibility. With this package, we aim to provide businesses with the tools to stay connected, enhance productivity, and streamline their communication processes, ensuring they remain competitive in the digital age,” said Musunda.

NetOne’s Head of Enterprise Business Unit, Ms. Chengeto Shavi, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the bundle’s flexible pricing, which allows businesses to choose a plan that fits their budget.

“At NetOne, we understand that businesses have varying needs and financial considerations. That’s why the OneBusiness package offers a flexible pricing structure, enabling businesses to select a package tailored to their specific requirements. Whether you need to scale up or down, the bundle offers cost-effective solutions to suit your budget while delivering top-tier communication services,” said Ms. Shavi.

The OneBusiness package stands out as a cost-efficient solution, offering businesses the ability to optimize their communication expenses without compromising on quality. By choosing this bundle, businesses can enjoy seamless communication, enhanced productivity, and significant cost savings.

NetOne’s Acting Head of Marketing, Mr. Tatenda Makumborenga, reinforced the value of the OneBusiness package, stating:

“Say goodbye to communication headaches and hello to a streamlined, budget-friendly solution.

The OneBusiness package is the smart choice for businesses looking to enhance their communication efficiency without breaking the bank.”