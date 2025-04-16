Apple Cuts Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Over 60%

Apple announced today that it has surpassed a 60 percent reduction in its global greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2015 levels, putting the company ahead of schedule in its goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire footprint by 2030.

The tech giant revealed these milestones in its annual Environmental Progress Report, also highlighting advancements in the use of recycled materials within its products.

According to the report, Apple has achieved 99 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets and 99 percent recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, stated the company is incredibly proud of the progress towards its 2030 goals, emphasizing the increased use of clean energy and recycled materials.

Apple’s strategy to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 involves a 75 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from its 2015 baseline, with the remaining emissions balanced through carbon credits.

The company estimates its carbon reduction efforts in the past year, including the transition of its supply chain to renewable electricity and the use of more recycled materials in product design, avoided 41 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

The report detailed that 17.8 gigawatts of renewable electricity are now online within Apple’s global supply chain. This renewable energy procurement by suppliers avoided 21.8 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2024, a 17 percent increase year-over-year.

Suppliers also reportedly avoided nearly 2 million metric tons of emissions through energy efficiency optimizations in collaboration with Apple.

Furthermore, Apple is focusing on reducing emissions from industrial processes, particularly in the manufacturing of semiconductors and flat-panel displays, which are known to emit potent fluorinated greenhouse gases (F-GHGs).