India Strengthens Business Ties with Zimbabwe

India has reassured its commitment to collaboration with Zimbabwe, applauding Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries. Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Bramha Kumar, emphasized the growing interest of Indian businesses in Zimbabwe’s emerging economic opportunities during the Zimbabwe-India business session at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

“We are witnessing growing interest of Indian businesses in Zimbabwe’s emerging economic opportunities,” Kumar said, appreciating the support from Zimbabwean agencies like ZIDA, ZNCC, and ZimTrade in enhancing bilateral trade and investment.

Kumar highlighted significant developments in India-Zimbabwe relations, including Chiwenga’s visit to India and a reciprocal 10-member CII delegation visit to Zimbabwe in October 2024. “Let me appreciate Zimbabwean leadership’s efforts to strengthen ties,” he said, noting progress in defense cooperation with an MoU signed during AERO India 2025 and a successful India-Zimbabwe Defence Expo in March 2025.

The Indian business delegation, led by Rakesh Kumar, Executive Director of FICCI, participated in the India-Zimbabwe Business Session at ZITF-2025. FICCI signed two Memoranda of Understanding with the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) to institutionalize business-to-business engagements between the two countries.

“We are laying the foundation for more structured and sustained business collaboration,” Kumar said, expressing optimism about FICCI’s ongoing efforts to formalize collaboration with ZimTrade, CZI, and ZNCC.

Indian investments in Zimbabwe currently stand at around $600 million, spanning sectors like food processing, mining, and textiles, and employing around 15,000 people. Kumar also highlighted India’s humanitarian aid, including a recent donation of 1,000 MT of rice, and capacity-building programs like ITEC and ICCR scholarships.

“India’s economic growth is doubling its GDP to $4.3 trillion, driven by initiatives like ‘Make in India’,” Kumar announced, stressing India’s commitment to South-South Cooperation and Global South solidarity.