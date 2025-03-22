TelOne lntroduces lts TelTrack To Government Departments

TelOne, telecomms operator, has introduced its traditional TelTrack to government departments, a cutting-edge fleet fuel usage, theft, and fraud detection solution. This innovative product is designed to help users minimize fuel waste, lower expenses, and optimize operational performance.

According to TelOne, TelTrack provides comprehensive tracking and management functions that enable public and private organizations to allocate resources efficiently, resulting in enhanced productivity and reduced costs.

TelOne Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Lawrence Nkala, emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation. “We are on a revolutionary path, striving to remain at the forefront of technological advancements in the telecommunications sector. Our clients can trust that they are partnering with a forward-thinking company that values progress.”

Engineer Nkala added, “Pitching the TelTrack product is an opportunity to demonstrate how TelOne is not only providing a solution but also partnering with clients on their journeys towards growth.”

TelOne Commercial Director, Ms. Maureen Chirambaguhwa, described TelTrack as a game-changer. “This product is a game-changer and is set to change the country’s technology space.”

The launch event was attended by representatives from various government departments and distinguished members of the private sector, highlighting the collaborative spirit essential for driving innovation.

TelTrack is aligned with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which aims to enhance Zimbabwe’s technological infrastructure and foster socio-economic growth.