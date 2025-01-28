TelOne CEO Engineer Lawrence Nkala Appointed Transmedia Board Chairperson

Engineer Lawrence Nkala, the current Chief Executive Officer of TelOne, has been appointed as the Board Chairperson of Transmedia Corporation. With a stellar career in engineering, telecommunications, and corporate leadership, Nkala’s appointment marks a significant step toward modernizing and advancing Zimbabwe’s broadcasting and telecommunications infrastructure.

Nkala’s leadership at TelOne has been characterized by strategic innovation and operational efficiency, making him an ideal candidate to spearhead Transmedia’s efforts to improve service delivery and embrace technological advancements. His vast experience in overseeing large-scale projects and driving corporate transformation is expected to align Transmedia’s goals with the nation’s communication and entertainment needs.

In addition to Nkala’s appointment, several other key figures have been named to leadership roles in Zimbabwe’s broadcasting sector. Advocate Tapson Dzvetero has been appointed Acting Deputy Board Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC). A legal expert with extensive experience in governance, Dzvetero will play a critical role in steering the national broadcaster’s operations. Joining the ZBC board as a Non-Executive Director is Mr. Martin Kweza, whose business expertise is anticipated to contribute significantly to the organization’s strategic direction.

At the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ), Mr. Valentine Mutatu has been appointed Board Chairperson. Mutatu brings with him a strong background in regulatory affairs and policy implementation, equipping him to guide the authority in promoting a fair and progressive broadcasting landscape.

These appointments underscore the government’s commitment to enhancing leadership and governance within key media institutions. The newly appointed board members, led by accomplished professionals like Nkala, bring diverse skills and insights that are set to drive innovation, sustainability, and growth across Zimbabwe’s broadcasting and telecommunications sectors.