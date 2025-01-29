ENZ Organises Health-Tech in Zimbabwe

The Entrepreneurs Network of Zimbabwe (ENZ) has set the stage for innovation with its 2025 Health Tech Connect Conference, taking place at Cresta Lodge in Harare from the 27th to the 28th of Febuary.

This groundbreaking event, themed “Building Health Care Systems with Tech-Driven Solutions,” will bring together over 300 healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to explore cutting-edge technologies aimed at revolutionizing the nation’s healthcare ecosystem.

The conference serves as a collaborative platform to address critical health challenges in Zimbabwe. With a focus on promoting equitable, accessible, and quality health services, participants are discussing how technology can reshape healthcare delivery and improve outcomes for Zimbabweans.

Attendees will have the opportunity to dive into emerging technologies, ranging from telemedicine solutions to data-driven diagnostics and AI-powered healthcare systems. The event also includes exhibitions that showcase innovations from local startups and established companies, providing insights into the future of healthcare in Zimbabwe.

Beyond fostering knowledge sharing, the Health Tech Connect Conference highlights key opportunities for business development, partnerships, and networking. Delegates and exhibitors will engage in meaningful collaborations, setting the stage for robust advancements in health-tech solutions tailored to Zimbabwe’s unique challenges.

The ENZ, as Zimbabwe’s apex networking organization for entrepreneurs, has solidified its reputation as a catalyst for innovation. This event is a testament to its commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and enhancing the role of business leaders in shaping a sustainable healthcare future.