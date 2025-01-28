NetOne Partners Fight Against Rampant African Continent Albino Ritual Killings

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s State owned Mobile Network Operator (MNO) NetOne Pvt Limited has extended its already existent partnership with the albino community in fighting the evil ritual killings of Albinos practiced across the African continent.

This comes after the Albinisim Dare To Dream Initiative ADDI and other Stakeholders embarked on the idea of pageants in trying to raise awareness on issues affecting people with albinism.

Speaking exclusively to TechnoMag on the sidelines of ADDI’s press conference held in the capital city yesterday, NetOne Chief Commercial Officer Learnmore Musunda said the Telcos will continue supporting the fight for Albino rights which include the right to life.

The NetOne Chief Commercial Officer for NetOne Pvt Ltd, revealed that albinos and non albinos are all equall and must not live in fear of outdated dispeakable myths that threaten their lives and lifestyle.

“Love calls us to see one another not through the lens of prejudice or fear, but through the eyes of compassion and understanding. It is heartbreaking that in our beautiful, diverse Africa, individuals living with albinism still face stigmatization, rooted in outdated, ritualistic beliefs that have no place in our hearts or societies. We are one people, bound by our shared humanity, and it is love that reminds us to celebrate every person for who they are. In this day and age, we should not be having conversations about exclusion or discrimination; we should be embracing the beauty of our diversity and uplifting one another. As we work toward the vision of NDS1, which emphasizes inclusivity and sustainable development, let us remember that true progress begins with love. Let us choose love over ignorance, unity over division, and celebrate the unique gifts that each individual brings to our collective story. Together, we can create a world where everyone is seen, valued, and loved,” said CCO Musunda.

He implored for unity amongst all stating categorically, “In embracing albinism, we see not just difference but connection—a shared humanity that unites us all. Let us build a society where every person feels seen, valued, and loved, regardless of how they look. It is in our oneness that we find our greatest strength, and it is through love and understanding that we can truly thrive together.”

Musunda added, “Together, let us celebrate the beauty of albinism and the power of belonging. For in embracing each other, we create a world where everyone shines.”

The Executive Director of ADDI Brenda Mudzimu mentioned the evil ritual killings that many Africans are practicing across the continent in killing albinos for body parts used for purely witchcraft purposes.

“Albinism in Africa is the most urgent challenge of our time as many people with albinism are losing their lives due We have ito myths and misconceptions in the society, as their body parts are being sort for, with Tanzania being the leading country in Africa, where the ritual killingsR of people with albinism are concerned,” said the Director of Albinism Dare to Dream Initiative.

Mudzimu continued, “And it’s from this background that the Albinism Dare to Dream Initiative-ADDI and other stake holders, embarked the idea of pageants in trying to raise awareness on issues affecting people with albinism.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE FINALISTS

It is actually not easy to do and start something for the first time. To this cause, we are grateful that we have participants from 18 countries of the African continent. And at this Junctual, allow me to OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE and UNVEIL the FINALISTS for the first ever MR & MISS ALBINISM AFRICA PAGEANT 2025. And please bear with me if I may not properly pronounce some of the names.

*Angola* 🇦🇴

1. Anastácia Palanga 2. Arthur Mukonda Jr

*Benin* 🇧🇯

1. DEGAN Steve

2. Zounon Fidele Hubertine

*Botswana* 🇧🇼

1. Gobitsa Gift Ntwakgolo 2. Mpho Babedi

*Cameroon* 🇨🇲

1. Ketu Randy

2. Nges Doreen Nkumi

*DRC* 🇨🇬

1. Arnoldine Bombogo

*Eswatini* 🇸🇿

1. Lusanda Mazibuko

2. Nkosinamandla Makhanya

*Gambia* 🇬🇲 1. Anna Sarr

2. Modou boye

*Ghana* 🇬🇭

1. Alatevi Korbla John 2. Emmanuella Aforla *Ivory Coast* 🇨🇮

1. Ouattara sakinatou

*Lesotho* 🇱🇸

1. Khotso Koloi

2. Malekhotla Mimi Mahooe

*Malawi*

1. Patricia Liwonde 2. Smart vinti

*Mozambique*

1. Leonardo Mendes

2. Lucilene Angelina libombo

*Nigeria*

1. Ernest Ngoka 2. Progress Ngoka

*Sierra Leone* 🇸🇱

1. Daniella Boima Garrick

*South Africa* 🇿🇦 1. Paul Monoe

2. Sasekani Masingi

*Tanzania* 🇹🇿 1. Hans Vincent

*Zambia*

1. Susan Phiri

*Zimbabwe*

1. Brenda Mhlanga 2. Lodwin Rimire.”

According to Mudzimu it is now time to look beyond NetOne and bring other players to assist their initiative which has now gone both continental and global.

The ADDI Executive Director said, “To undertake and execute an event of such a magnitude requires a lot of resources. And we are appealing to both the government and the corporate world to come on board and help the albinism community for this cause. We envision several specific outcomes from this presser such as identifying and promoting multi-stakeholder partnerships and commitments that can directly contribute to this ambitious project. And also advance more collaborative approaches as we plan to establish for exclusive cooperation with partners. We need sponsors and partners around us who care enough to commit to the joint efforts to the success of this event. Sponsors and partners are most welcome to this vision, ambition and commitment to the success of this event, as we are trying to make a real difference in the lives of people with albinism, their families, and the society at large.”