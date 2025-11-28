TechnoMag’s Editor-in-Chief Mr. Toneo Toneo was once again honoured as the Best ICT Journalist of the Year – Electronic Media at the 2025 Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards.

The prestigious event, held on the 27th of November 2025 at the Harare International Conference Centre, was attended by government officials and industry leaders to celebrate the pinnacle of technological achievement. This win marks the second consecutive year Mr. Toneo has secured this top journalism accolade, underscoring his consistent excellence in the field.

The award recognises his contributions towards the dissemination of information and communication technologies (ICTs) to readers through TechnoMag. According to the adjudication, his work in both exclusive text and video-based media has been instrumental in informing the public and shaping the national conversation on digital issues.

The ICT Excellence Awards, organised by the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, are a key government initiative to honour the nation’s top-performing companies, organisations, and individuals.

In her opening remarks at the ceremony, the Minister of ICT, Honourable Tatenda Annastacia Mavetera, stated that the awards serve to “inspire, motivate and encourage excellence,” highlighting that “technological innovation thrives where talent is nurtured, ideas are supported, and excellence is rewarded”.

This year’s ceremony featured an expanded 23 categories, a move designed to ensure more inclusive recognition of excellence across the rapidly evolving ICT landscape.