By Ross Moyo

The Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards 2025 has recognized the achievements of young people in the ICT sector, with nominees showcasing innovative projects that are transforming the nation’s digital landscape. Speaking at the awards ceremony, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Hon. Tinoda Machakaire, who was standing in for the guest of honour Vice President Colonel Kembo Campbell Dulgish Mohadi, highlighted the importance of empowering young people in ICT.

“Young people are the future of Zimbabwe’s ICT sector, and it’s essential that we provide them with the necessary skills and support to succeed,” Minister Machakaire said. “We must continue to invest in youth-led initiatives and provide opportunities for young people to develop their skills and showcase their talents.”

Among the nominees was Tynwald High School, which won in their category for having developed a robotics program that has enabled students to design and build robots that can perform tasks such as navigation and object recognition. Other nominees included Milestone College, which launched a coding club that has enabled students to develop mobile apps and websites, and Chinhoyi Technical High School, which has developed a digital platform to support students with disabilities.

The ICT Excellence Awards recognized excellence in 23 categories, including ICT Innovator of the Year, Best e-Government Initiative, and Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year. The winners at the awards ceremony, which was attended by government officials, industry leaders, and stakeholders from the ICT sector were everyone nominated as everyone walked away with something as either a second runner up, first runner up or winner in their category.