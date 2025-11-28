Frecon Solar has launched its largest lithium battery to date, a 31.2kWh unit designed to provide high-capacity, reliable energy storage for a growing market where stable power is as critical as internet access.

The new flagship product, a 628Ah, 48V battery, represents a major step in local solar manufacturing. It is engineered as a single, integrated system comprising eight 100Ah modules, offering a substantial power reserve in one compact unit.

The battery is positioned to meet the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises, retail outlets, clinics, schools, and households requiring robust backup power. With a capacity of 31.2 kilowatt-hours, the unit is capable of powering a medium-sized business throughout the day or sustaining a home during prolonged grid outages.

A key differentiator for the product is its design, tailored specifically for the Zimbabwean environment. The battery system features Smart Cooling Technology, a critical innovation for preserving battery life in high-temperature climates. It also includes real-time energy monitoring, allowing users to track power consumption, system efficiency, and battery health.

Despite its substantial capacity, the unit is designed with portability in mind, featuring a compact shell and integrated mobility wheels to facilitate easier installation and positioning.

Priced at USD$3,700, Frecon Solar’s offering enters the market at a point significantly lower than many comparable imported systems. This aggressive pricing strategy appears designed to make high-capacity energy storage more accessible to a broader segment of the Zimbabwean market, breaking down a major affordability barrier for small business owners and households.

The launch is more than a product release, it is a statement on the potential of local manufacturing. By focusing on localised engineering, Frecon Solar aims to address challenges such as heat, dust, and inconsistent grid power that imported batteries may not withstand as effectively.

Key Features at a Glance:

High Capacity: 31.2kWh in a single, integrated unit.

Scalable Design: Ideal for expanding solar systems in institutional and commercial settings.

Localised Engineering: Built with Zimbabwean climate and power conditions in mind.

Smart Management: Features real-time monitoring and advanced cooling.

Frecon Solar’s new battery represents a forward leap in Zimbabwe’s energy storage landscape. It demonstrates how local innovation can produce world-class, intelligent, and affordable technology. Widespread adoption of such locally-built, high-capacity solutions could play a pivotal role in reducing national reliance on an unstable grid and costly imports, marking a bold step toward energy independence.