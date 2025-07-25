ICT Ministry Donates 250 Starlink Kits to Boost Universal Connectivity

The Ministry of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services has donated 250 Starlink kits to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to boost network efficiency at local authorities. This initiative aims to ensure that no Zimbabwean is left behind in the digital age.

ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera emphasized that the donation represents a significant step towards a modern, connected, and efficient Zimbabwe. “It is a tangible step towards fulfilling the promise of a modern, connected, and efficient Zimbabwe,” she said. “This initiative is a direct follow-up to the ICT equipment previously donated to our Local Authorities by my Ministry.”

The partnership between the Ministries of ICT and Local Government is crucial in driving digital transformation. “Our Ministries understand that seamless service delivery, effective governance, and national development hinge on breaking down silos and working collaboratively,” Minister Mavetera stated. “Today’s handover is a powerful testament to that collaborative spirit in action.”

This donation follows the ICT Ministry’s earlier donation of over 400 computers to local authorities, demonstrating the government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide. Minister Mavetera highlighted President Mnangagwa’s foresight in licensing Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology, which has unlocked the potential for universal connectivity, particularly in areas with limited terrestrial infrastructure.

The Starlink kits will revolutionize service delivery, enhance administrative efficiency, and support disaster response and planning. Minister Mavetera also announced plans to deploy artificial intelligence training to local government authorities, ensuring they are well-prepared for the AI revolution.