Tap&Go Launches With Free Rides and WiFi For A Week

Tap&Go, a new ride-hailing service, launched yesterday with a bang in Harare, offering an exciting promotion to kick-start its operations, to celebrate its launch, the company is giving away free rides and free WiFi to its users for the entire week.

The promotion is a opportunity for people to experience the comfort and convenience of Tap&Go’s services. By downloading the app, users can enjoy free rides and stay connected with free WiFi on board. The service promises to provide a seamless and enjoyable experience, with features like StarLink internet, charging facilities, and parcel deliveries.

To take advantage of this offer, users simply need to download the Tap&Go app and start booking their rides. The promotion is valid for the entire week, giving users ample time to try out the service and explore its features.

Tap&Go’s launch and promotion are generating a lot of buzz, with many people eager to try out the new service. With its user-friendly app and range of features, Tap&Go is poised to become a popular choice for transportation in the city. So, don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience the best rides in town for free.