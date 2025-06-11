ZESA Launches Drone Aviation Training With 235 Technicians

ZESA Holdings has launched its certified Aviation Training Organisation and graduated 235 students from its National Training Centre, marking a step in Zimbabwe’s digital and energy transformation, the drone training program aims to equip Zimbabweans with critical skills for the digital economy, supporting innovation and infrastructure resilience in key sectors.

The training program will cover drone operation, maintenance, and regulatory compliance, with the potential to boost industries such as energy, agriculture, mining, and logistics, ZESA executive chairman Dr. Sydney Gata emphasized the importance of creating skills necessary for a digital economy and referenced global trends, citing China’s success in drone technology as a model for Zimbabwe to emulate.

The National Training Centre was established to address the skills gap in the utility sector, and the graduates will play a critical role in addressing challenges such as aging infrastructure and rising electricity demand. Dr. Gata highlighted the importance of talent retention and development, calling on ZESA management to create opportunities for graduates to apply their skills.

The initiative aligns with the Government’s Education 5.0 policy, prioritizing innovation, industrialization, and problem-solving in education. With a focus on achieving Total Access to Power and Data by 2030, ZESA is driving meaningful reform and enabling development, creating opportunities, and driving inclusive growth.