Crypto Wallet Scams Infiltrate Google Play: Users Warned as Fake Apps Drain Wallets

A new wave of crypto scams is sweeping through the Google Play Store, targeting unsuspecting users with sophisticated fake wallet apps designed to steal digital assets. Despite repeated promises of improved security, Google Play continues to allow these malicious apps to slip through — and the consequences for users are devastating.

The scam works by hijacking verified developer accounts — some with over 100,000 legitimate downloads — and uploading counterfeit versions of popular crypto wallet applications. Fake apps mimicking trusted platforms like SushiSwap, PancakeSwap, and Raydium have been identified as part of the scheme. Once installed, these apps prompt users to enter their seed phrases, the master keys to their wallets. By doing so, users unknowingly hand over full control of their crypto holdings to the scammers.

For context, a seed phrase is a 12- or 24-word recovery phrase used to restore access to a crypto wallet. Possession of this phrase gives total access to all assets within the wallet. No additional authentication is required — no PIN, no fingerprint, no second chance. Once a hacker has it, your funds are as good as gone.

What makes this scam particularly effective is the illusion of legitimacy. Because the apps are uploaded through previously verified developer accounts, they appear trustworthy. Many even carry high download numbers and positive legacy reviews from older, genuine versions of the apps. To the average user, there are few immediate red flags — until their crypto disappears.

This issue is especially concerning in markets like Zimbabwe, where cryptocurrency is often used as a hedge against economic instability. With limited formal infrastructure and a growing number of people relying on peer-to-peer crypto trading, Zimbabweans are a prime target for these attacks. The crypto space here has taken on a “DIY” culture, often shared via WhatsApp groups and informal advice networks. That informality, combined with the promise of quick gains, creates the perfect conditions for these scams to thrive.

Unlike traditional banks, crypto wallets operate without intermediaries. There’s no customer service hotline or toll-free number to call when things go wrong. If you lose access or your funds are stolen, they’re gone — permanently.

Cybersecurity experts are urging users to be extra vigilant. If any wallet app asks you to type in your seed phrase, treat it as a serious warning sign. Users are advised to download wallet apps only from official websites or verified sources — not directly through third-party links or advertisements. When in doubt, don’t proceed. Ask someone experienced in crypto before taking any action.

As part of the response, security researchers have identified several apps currently flagged as fraudulent. Users are urged to delete the following if they are installed:

Pancake Swap Suite Wallet

Hyperliquid

Raydium

BullX Crypto

OpenOcean Exchange

Meteora Exchange

SushiSwap

Harvest Finance Blog

While the promise of crypto remains real — fast transactions, financial sovereignty, and borderless access to capital — its ecosystem is still plagued by vulnerabilities. And until platforms like Google Play implement stricter vetting protocols, users remain at risk.

Before chasing after the next high-yield token or joining the latest “get rich quick” Telegram group, remember: the best investment is protecting what you already have. The crypto world may offer big rewards, but without caution, it can cost you everything.

As the old saying goes, it’s better to hold onto your 15 cents than lose it trying to turn it into a dollar.