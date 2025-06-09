Zimbabwe to Launch CCZ Verified: A Digital Shield Against Counterfeit Goods

In a bold step toward protecting consumers and restoring trust in local markets, the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ), working alongside the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, is preparing to launch a new digital platform aimed at exposing counterfeit products and promoting product authenticity across sectors.

The platform, called CCZ Verified, was unveiled by CCZ Chief Executive Officer Rose Mpofu in a statement marking World Anti-Counterfeiting Day, observed globally on June 6. Touted as a first-of-its-kind solution in Zimbabwe, CCZ Verified will allow users to authenticate goods in real time and report suspicious products directly to authorities.

“World Anti-Counterfeiting Day is a moment to reflect on the growing threat of counterfeit goods and their wide-reaching impact on consumers, businesses, and the global economy,” Mpofu said. “To this end, CCZ is investing heavily in verification processes to protect consumers from unscrupulous business practices.”

Counterfeit products have long plagued Zimbabwean markets—from life-saving pharmaceuticals to everyday food items and electronics. CCZ Verified is designed as a practical tool to curb this growing threat by putting power directly into the hands of consumers and retailers.

Mpofu noted that the platform comes in response to rising public demand for transparency and stronger anti-fraud measures. “We are already rolling it out with various partners. Businesses have a responsibility to guarantee the integrity of their products, and this platform will help them do that while also empowering consumers to make safer, informed choices,” she said.

The system will be integrated with several product brands and supported by enforcement agencies, giving it both credibility and reach. Once launched, users will be able to scan, check, and verify products before purchase—instantly flagging items that fail to meet the required standards.

Beyond its immediate consumer protection goals, the platform signals Zimbabwe’s deeper commitment to international best practices. CCZ is already playing an active role in shaping regional and global consumer policy, as a member of key bodies such as the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ), the African Regional Standards Organisation Consumer Committee (ARSOCoCo), and the ISO Consumer Policy Committee (ISO CoPoCo).

“Through these bodies, CCZ ensures that consumer interests are represented when standards are developed at both national and international levels,” said Mpofu.

With CCZ Verified, Zimbabwe joins a growing number of countries turning to digital innovation to restore trust in their marketplaces. As the platform moves toward official rollout, the call from the CCZ is clear: consumer empowerment is key to market integrity.

“This is about empowering the consumer,” Mpofu said. “When people know they are buying genuine, safe, and approved products, the entire economy benefits.”