Government Embraces Tech to Boost Transparency and Public Sector Performance

Improved internet access powers expansion of key e-government services
Ruvarashe Gora
The government has intensified  digital transformation, as increased internet access continues to power innovations in governance, justice, and public service delivery.

Speaking at the 45th  Independence Day in Gokwe, President Mnangagwa said that enhanced connectivity has enabled the rollout of critical platforms including e-Government services, e-Learning, mobile banking, and automated procurement systems.

“Internet access has increased remarkably, paving the way for digital transformation,” said Mnangagwa.

These technologies are streamlining operations, speeding up service delivery, promoting transparency, and playing a key role in curbing corruption across government departments.

Mnangagwa emphasized that the government will continue to invest in digital infrastructure to ensure all sectors benefit from technology and innovation.

