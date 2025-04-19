Government Embraces Tech to Boost Transparency and Public Sector Performance

The government has intensified digital transformation, as increased internet access continues to power innovations in governance, justice, and public service delivery.

Speaking at the 45th Independence Day in Gokwe, President Mnangagwa said that enhanced connectivity has enabled the rollout of critical platforms including e-Government services, e-Learning, mobile banking, and automated procurement systems.

“Internet access has increased remarkably, paving the way for digital transformation,” said Mnangagwa.

By Ruvarashe Gora

These technologies are streamlining operations, speeding up service delivery, promoting transparency, and playing a key role in curbing corruption across government departments.

Mnangagwa emphasized that the government will continue to invest in digital infrastructure to ensure all sectors benefit from technology and innovation.