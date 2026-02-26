Sophos is taking a major leap forward in strengthening Zimbabwe’s digital security through the launch of its new AI-powered cybersecurity shield.

Speaking to TechnoMag in an exclusive interview, Sophos global VP Mr. Andy Travers revealed that the company is investing heavily in AI-driven solutions to combat the evolving threat landscape, emphasizing that the rise in cyber attacks demands technologies capable of staying ahead of hackers.

“We are unleashing an AI-powered shield to combat Zimbabwe’s rising cyber threats,” Travers said. “Our new system uses advanced machine-learning algorithms to detect and respond to threats in real-time, offering a level of protection that could significantly fortify the country’s growing digital economy.”

Travers emphasized that the rise in cyberattacks demands technologies capable of staying ahead of hackers.

“Cyber threats are evolving rapidly, and we need to stay one step ahead,” he said. “Our AI-powered shield is designed to do just that protect Zimbabwe’s digital future.”

The strategic move is expected to boost confidence in the country’s digital infrastructure, particularly among businesses expanding their online presence.

“Cybersecurity is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity,” Travers stressed. “We are committed to providing Zimbabweans with the tools they need to stay safe online.”

Travers said the AI-powered shield is part of a broader effort by Sophos to enhance cybersecurity capabilities across Zimbabwe.

“We’re investing in local training and skills-development initiatives, empowering citizens and professionals to take charge of their digital safety,” he said.

He added as Zimbabwe’s tech landscape rapidly evolves, industry watchers are calling Sophos’ move a potential game-changer.

“We are excited to see the impact this will have on our customers and the wider community,” Travers added .

He further said Sophos’ solution is designed to be proactive, not reactive.

“We are not just selling products only but also providing peace of mind ,” Travers said .” Our customers can rest assured they’re protected , no matter what the future holds.

As Zimbabwe’s digital landscape continues to grow, Sophos is poised to play a major role in shaping its cybersecurity future.