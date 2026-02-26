Global cybersecurity firm Sophos has made a significant strides, penetrating in Zimbabwe, controlling 70% market share of the local ecosystem.

Having been operational for more than a decade, the company has been supporting huge corporates and SMEs with cyber security solutions that have helped keep banks, hospitals, Internet service providers and other key industries safer, robust and efficient.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with TechnoMag today, Sophos Global Vice President, Andy Travers who for the first time visited Zimbabwe as a strategic and significant partner says the company now controls more than 70 percent of Zimbabwe’s cybersecurity market share

Travers said the milestone reflects strong local partnerships and rising demand for advanced cyber protection.

“Over the last 13 years, we’ve managed to accumulate in excess of 2,000 customers as a whole. At least 70% of those are enterprise customers, so we’ve got a great customer base, we’ve got a really solid partner network, and we’ve got a huge opportunity to grow,” he said.

Mainly because of the USD based economy, Zimbabwe has been targeted by global hackers and ransomware attackers, just like any other attractive global country

Travers noted that Zimbabwe is not immune to global cybercrime trends, with businesses facing thousands of attacks every month as rising threats drive demand for stronger protection.

“Zimbabwe is no different from any other market; it’s a real target in terms of cybercrime, and threats come from everywhere, every corner of the world,” he said.

He added that cybercriminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated, requiring professional monitoring and expert intervention.

“Of course as time moves on the bad guys are getting ever more sophisticated. As you all know we see a lot of cybercrime threats through email attachments but identity fraud as well. We’re protecting against all of that,” he said.

Travers explained that over the past five years, the company has shifted its focus toward Managed Detection and Response (MDR), a service that allows businesses to outsource their security operations. Through MDR, Sophos manages the Security Operations Centre on behalf of its customers.

He said the service connects Zimbabwean clients to global cybersecurity experts who monitor threats daily.

“It’s passed to the global expert that sees a great deal of telemetry every day and a lot of vulnerabilities. This allows us to mitigate the increasing risks that every size customer receives these days,” he said.

With at least a quarter of its Zimbabwean clients being enterprise-level organisations, Sophos plays a key role in securing critical business infrastructure as cyber threats continue to evolve.