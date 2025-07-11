Samsung To Unveil Trifold Smartphone

Samsung Electronics Co. plans to begin selling its new trifold smartphone by the end of 2025, exploring a relatively untested market of foldable technology. The smartphone known in the market as the Galaxy G Fold will rival the likes of Huawei’s Mate X2 Tri-Fold, the world’s first trifold smartphone in September.

Acting mobile and consumer electronics chief TM Roh also confirmed the release of a Samsung XR headset this year, followed by smart glasses. The plan comes not so long after the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event in July, where the new Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE were unveiled.

Roh unveiled the plan on July 9 2025. Wednesday on the sidelines of the company’s Unpacked event in New York, where Samsung revealed three foldable smartphones as part of a strategy to reinforce its leadership in the category.

“We are working hard to release the trifold by the end of the year,” Roh told reporters.

Although Samsung has not yet released official specifications or photographs, leaks suggest the smartphone may include a secondary 6.54-inch screen when folded and a 9.96- to 10-inch OLED display when fully unfurled. When opened, it is anticipated to fold inward twice, creating a Z shape. For increased efficiency, the tri-fold phone might possibly have a silicon-carbon battery and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU.

Samsung’s newly announced Galaxy Z Fold 7 phone, which folds in one place, has a smaller 8-inch inner display, though it’s far thinner than Huawei’s Mate XT when folded shut.

Meanwhile, Huawei’s device, the Mate XT, folds in two places, and when completely unfurled, it offers a large 10-inch display for advanced multitasking and more immersive entertainment consumption.

Apple is expected to enter the foldables category as early as next year, Bloomberg has reported, with an iPhone similar in concept to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Other folding smartphones like Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Motorola’s Razr Ultra fold down vertically to a compact shape with a smaller outer screen intended for brief interactions.

Samsung’s launch of a tri-fold model might further cement its market leadership in the foldable phone industry as it becomes more competitive while providing users with a new degree of multitasking and display flexibility.