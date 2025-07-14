Samsung to Expand Galaxy AI to Over 400 Million Devices by End of 2025

Samsung announced a major expansion of its Galaxy AI platform, aiming to bring AI-powered features to more than 400 million Galaxy devices worldwide by the end of 2025. This announcement was made at the Galaxy AI Forum held during the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York.

Building on the 2024 milestone when Galaxy AI reached over 200 million devices starting with the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung is accelerating its push to embed smarter, more intuitive AI capabilities into its mobile products. Currently, more than 70% of Galaxy S25 users actively engage with AI features, showing strong consumer adoption.

A key driver of this growth is Samsung’s collaboration with Google, especially around Google Gemini, which has seen usage triple across the latest Galaxy S series. Gemini integrates deeply with Samsung’s apps, delivering personalized and context-aware responses. For example, Gemini’s live video functions are optimized for the Galaxy Flip’s front screen camera, and its AI on the Galaxy Watch draws contextual information from the paired phone.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Research by Symmetry Research shared by Samsung reveals rising consumer reliance on mobile AI: 47% of users say their daily routines would be disrupted without AI tools like personalized notifications, AI-powered search, and voice assistance.

45% use voice commands as often as typing, reflecting a shift toward more natural interaction with devices.

Samsung’s Corporate Executive Vice President Jisun Park emphasized that the company sees AI not as a replacement for smartphones but as a way to make devices smarter and more helpful, working quietly in the background to ease daily tasks.

This expansion signals Samsung’s commitment to democratizing mobile AI by making intelligent features widely accessible, while prioritizing privacy and cross-device intelligence.