Smart Zimbabwe Conference and Expo 2025 to Drive ICT Dialogue

Mavetera among leaders to speak at the Smart Zimbabwe Conference & Expo

Smart Zimbabwe is set to host a landmark national event, the Smart Zimbabwe Conference and Expo 2025, from 17 to 18 July at Golden Conifer in Harare, aimed at deepening dialogue on ICT and digital innovation across all sectors of society.

Held under the theme “Smart Solutions, Smarter Economy: Integrating Global ICT Trends for Zimbabwe’s Future,” the two-day event will bring together top government officials, tech entrepreneurs, academics, civil society, development agencies, and local authorities for a countrywide push toward smart transformation.

“The purpose of this conference is to create a national platform where Zimbabweans can exchange ideas, showcase innovations, and align across sectors on the future we want,” said Rufaro Nyadembera, CEO of Zimshop.net and organiser of the event.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Key speakers will include the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, and the Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera, who are expected to present the government’s vision for digital infrastructure, smart service delivery, and ICT-led economic growth.

The conference comes at a crucial time as Zimbabwe accelerates the implementation of the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Masterplan, which supports Vision 2030 by positioning ICTs as key to improving livelihoods, transforming public services, and boosting innovation.

Attendees will explore smart technologies in areas such as smart agriculture and climate-resilient tech, fintech and digital payments, AI and the future of work, digital skills development and e-governance, and local tech solutions addressing real-life challenges.

A highlight of the conference will be the Smart Zimbabwe Annual Awards, which will recognise individuals and organisations driving impactful digital transformation across the country.

In addition to panel discussions and exhibitions, the event will feature a Tech Expo with hands-on demos of solutions developed both locally and globally, covering sectors like education, commerce, and urban planning.

“Smart Zimbabwe 2025 is not just about technology, it’s about practical solutions that improve lives, drive economic growth, and ensure no one is left behind in the digital age,”.

The organisers expect the event to spark new partnerships and strategies that will help communities and businesses across Zimbabwe adopt smart technologies that are inclusive, scalable, and sustainable.