SADC Seed Charter Now In Zimbabwe

By Ross Moyo

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Seed Charter is now part and parcel of Zimbabwe.

This follows Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka ratifying the charter as Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development on behalf of Zimbabwe.

Dr Masuka exclusively revealed to TechnoMag that he put pen to paper the SADC Seed Charter.

Minister Masuka spoke during the signing ceremony, adding that, “the move will allow private seed companies to expand markets within the SADC region.”

Dr Masuka further revealed that, “Zimbabwe has made significant strides in regional integration, thereby paving the way for increased cooperation and development within the SADC community.”

The Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister also said government had signed the SADC Seed Charter aimed at boosting the quality of seed varieties in the region.

This charter will also harmonise trade.