Apple’s iPhone Fold May Finally Solve Foldables’ Biggest Flaw—A Crease-Free Display

Apple is reportedly eyeing a bold entry into the foldable smartphone market with its long‑anticipated “iPhone Fold,” and this time, it’s addressing the most persistent pain point in foldable design: the display crease.

According to analyst Ming‑Chi Kuo, Apple will rely on Samsung Display’s advanced foldable OLED panels—specifically custom‑tuned for Apple—to deliver a crease‑free inner screen . At the heart of this innovation is a precision‑engineered metal plate—also known as an internal hinge supplied by Fine M‑Tec. This plate distributes folding stress evenly across the screen to prevent the material strain that causes visible creases.

Unlike Samsung’s own foldables, the iPhone Fold will reportedly use laser‑drilled microstructures in these plates rather than standard etching, enabling Apple’s stricter crease‑resistance standards at a unit price of roughly $30–35—higher than Samsung’s version.

Meanwhile, even Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 7—which features a redesigned hinge, titanium and carbon fiber layers, and a slimmer profile—still shows a slight crease under certain lighting angles. While appreciably reduced, critics note it remains “almost gone,” but not entirely invisible . That contrast makes Apple’s emphasis on crease elimination even more consequential.

Apple’s foldable is expected to adopt a book‑style format with a 7.8‑inch inner display and a 5.5‑inch outer screen, measuring a thin 4.5 mm unfolded and between 9–9.5 mm when closed. If delivered as rumored, it will be lighter and thinner than most competitors and may retail between $2,000 and $2,500—potentially making it Apple’s most expensive smartphone to date TechRadar+15Business Insider+15Indiatimes+15.

With production slated to begin in late 2025 and mass rollout targeted for the second half of 2026, Apple appears to be making cautious, measured strides—leveraging proven supply‑chain partners like Samsung Display and Fine M‑Tec to de‑risk scale and quality control .

In positioning the iPhone Fold, Apple seems to be playing catch‑up to industry players like Samsung, which continues to refine its foldables with features like Gemini‑powered AI multitasking, high-end cameras, and refined build quality . But with a crease‑free screen as its core differentiator, Apple could redefine expectations for premium foldables, blending classic iPhone polish with next‑gen flexibility.

If the rumors hold, Apple’s next big leap won’t just be about folding glass—it may finally mean folding