Zim’s Fuel Price Ranks Among the Highest in Africa

By Ross Moyo

According to the latest report by Global Petrol Prices, Zimbabwe has been ranked among the countries with the most expensive fuel in Africa, placing third on the continent and 46th globally. With an average fuel price of $1.59 per liter, Zimbabwe trails behind only the Central African Republic ($1.797) and Senegal ($1.621) in the continental rankings.

This ranking comes as no surprise, given the country’s struggling economy and heavy reliance on fuel imports. The high fuel prices have far-reaching consequences, including increased transportation costs, higher prices for goods and services, and a strain on the overall economy.

The following are 10 countries in Africa with the highest fuel prices currently according to GlobalPetrolPrices.com.

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in June 2024

Rank Country Fuel price Global rank

1. Central Africa Republic $1.797, tanked 27th globally,

2. Senegal $1.621, ranked 41st in the world,

3. Zimbabwe $1.590, ranked 46th worldwide,

4. Sierra Leone $1.524, ranked 49th on the globe,

5. Uganda $1.468, ranked 54th internationally,

6. Syechelles $1.466, ranked 55th in the world,

7. Kenya $1.461, ranked 56th in the world whilst

8. Malawi $1.459, ranked immediately next worldwide at 57th,

9. Morocco $1.450, at 59th in the world and

10. Ivory Coast $1.432, also known as Cot D’Ivoire sitting 63rd globally.

Because of different insinuating circumstances like the Russia Ukraine war and other geopolitical issues, Global energy prices continue to fluctuate, and the prices of fuel in several African countries are following suit. From May to June, some countries on the continent have seen a marginal reduction in fuel costs, while some have edged a little higher within the month. These countries which typically boast the highest fuel prices in Africa have seen some economic relief or distress that has influenced energy costs.

The above aforementioned top ten list is courtesy of GlobalPetrolPrices, as seen by TechnoMag on their GlobalPetrolPrices.com website last updated on the 17th of June 2024.

Fuel prices have risen in recent months in various African countries. Petrol and diesel costs in Africa need to be regulated since they have a big economic influence on many African countries.

The price for energy is a significant boost for businesses and their consumers; consequently, the lower the cost, the better. On the other hand, the higher the price, the more damaging.

Transportation costs are directly driven up through rapid increases in fuel prices, which has an impact on the cost of products and services.When firms pass on their increased operational costs to customers, this rise may result in inflation as is the case in Zimbabwe.

Agriculture, logistics and Manufacturing are among the largely transportation-dependent industries that are most vulnerable to rising operational costs as fuel prices rise.

Since May, some have fortunately experienced a reduction, while some countries on the continent have seen an increase in fuel prices, for example countries like Central Africa republic, Seychelles and Morocco saw a reduction in energy prices during the month.

Apparently these countries are typically at the top when it comes to high fuel costs and regardless of a decline or a price increase, these countries, Zimbabwe in particular and the top two, Senegal and Central Africa Republic still endure energy prices that may be considered too high for an economy regarded as developing.