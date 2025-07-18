eMonitor Zimbabwe Launches to Track Hate Speech and Boost Digital Safety

UNDP Zimbabwe, in collaboration with Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe (GALZ) and local partners, unveiled eMonitor Zimbabwe, an online platform to track and analyse hate speech across social media, blogs, and online forums. Spearheaded by GALZ, this real-time monitoring tool exposes abusive content and empowers targeted interventions, while simultaneously tracking the success of digital advocacy efforts.

The platform delivers actionable insights on trending hate narratives and high-risk conversations, offering stakeholders—including civil society, tech platforms, and policymakers—the data necessary to design swift, evidence-based responses. As one GALZ representative put it, “it’s incredibly important that we develop and use tools like UNDP’s e-monitor platform to understand what’s going on in these spaces”

Drawing on proven methodologies from eMonitor+, the global UNDP initiative used in Lebanon, Kenya, and Sri Lanka, this Zimbabwe-specific version is now tailored to local contexts and languages . It features AI-driven analytics for monitoring misinformation, tracking hate speech against marginalised groups, and mapping discourse dynamics—enabling timely fact-checking and counter-narratives.

“The platform equips advocates with smarter tools to push back against harmful narratives,” said UNDP HIV and Health Zimbabwe, noting the system’s power to support heightened digital responses. Through this integration of data and advocacy, stakeholders can both quantify the scope of online abuse and measure the impact of campaigns designed to counter digital hate.

This launch marks a significant stride in Zimbabwe’s digital rights ecosystem. The timing is critical: as online abuse disproportionately impacts LGBTQ+ individuals and other vulnerable communities, especially during periods of social or political tension, eMonitor Zimbabwe represents a milestone in building safer, more inclusive online spaces.

The rollout reflects a pioneering shift in how digital advocacy is conducted in Zimbabwe—moving from reactive moderation to proactive, data-driven engagement. And since eMonitor is equipped to log progress on public education, awareness campaigns, and policy uptake, it becomes more than a surveillance tool; it acts as a performance dashboard for digital inclusion.

As UNDP declares, “eMonitor+ expands the capacities of national, regional, and global actors to analyse digital hate and misinformation… empowering them to design more effective counter‑strategies tailored to their contexts. Now available on Zimbabwean platforms, this powerful tool stands to enhance public discourse, uphold the safety of marginalised voices, and shape a more resilient, inclusive