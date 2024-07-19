Wicknell Chivhayo’s IMC Pays $575k Licence Fees To Potraz

The handpicked sole distributor of StarLink services and Wicknell-owned shelf company IMC has been granted an Internet Service Provider Licence to formally operate in Zimbabwe.

After having been named as the official sole distributor of StarLink, mostly for government-owned companies, albeit without a Licence, IMC has finally paid the application Licence fee of $575 0000 to the Postal And Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) as a class A internet service provider.

This means IMC will be supplying thousands of Starlink kits to mostly if not all government schools, hospitals, ministries, District offices, communities amongst others.

Resultantly millions of dollars in sales revenues will be guaranteed for the Chivhayo empire as he continues to abuse his proximity to the highest office in the motherland.

While most individuals and private companies can buy directly from StarLink or other distributors, state-controlled entities are likely to be compelled to only purchase through “licensed distributors”, a deal meant to directly promote Wicknell Chivhayo.

Under the POTRAZ Act IMC will also be expected to pay an annual license fee equivalent to two percent of gross turnover plus universal services fund USF amounting to 1,5 percent of total revenue.

StarLink is however yet to pay for their Zimbabwe License to commence their operations locally. It is however anticipated that they will be still going live in the Zimbabwean market by next quarter according to their official update, hoping they pay up for all the required fees.