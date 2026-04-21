Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has launched an artificial intelligence-powered agriculture platform, EcoFarmer AI, aimed at boosting productivity and reducing losses for Zimbabwean farmers through data-driven decision-making.

The platform, unveiled under the company’s new Econet AI unit, uses precise farm location data to generate hyper-local weather forecasts, soil insights and crop-specific guidance, enabling farmers to plan more accurately in a sector increasingly affected by climate variability.

Speaking at the launch, Econet AI Chief Executive Officer Navdeep Kapur said the solution is designed to place advanced technology directly into the hands of farmers, particularly those in rural and underserved communities.

“The technology we are trying to give is the solution in the hands of the farmer. Based on the coordinates of the farm and it will project a daily weather forecast for your farm” said Kapur.

EcoFarmer AI can project weather patterns specific to an individual farm for up to 100 days, drawing on historical and real-time data to guide planting schedules, irrigation and harvesting decisions.

This marks a shift from reliance on broad national forecasts, which often fail to capture localised conditions that significantly affect yields.

Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector has long struggled with unpredictable weather, limited access to timely information and inefficiencies across the value chain and by integrating AI into farming practices, Econet aims to address these challenges while modernising the sector.

The platform also provides soil condition analysis and recommends appropriate inputs such as fertilisers and seed varieties, helping farmers optimise output while managing costs.

“EcoFarmer AI also helps farmers understand soil conditions and apply the right inputs at the right time” said Kapur.

In addition, it connects users to suppliers and markets, streamlining access to inputs and improving market linkages.

Kapur said the broader goal is to double farm productivity by enabling smarter, data-backed decisions at every stage of the farming cycle.

“AI is helping farmers make smarter decisions and unlock greater productivity. EcoFarmer AI brings this intelligence directly into the hands of Zimbabwean farmers,” he said.

The initiative builds on Econet’s existing EcoFarmer service, which has offered weather updates, farming tips and micro-insurance to smallholder farmers for over a decade.

The integration of AI significantly expands these capabilities, introducing predictive analytics and automation into everyday farming operations.

Agriculture remains a priority sector due to its central role in food security and economic stability.

Zimbabwe has experienced recurring droughts and erratic rainfall patterns, challenges linked to climate change that have heightened the need for precision agriculture tools.

Econet AI is also exploring future enhancements, including virtual reality-based farm monitoring, which would allow farmers to remotely assess conditions in real time.

The company said the success of such innovations depends on broader digital adoption and skills development.

Through partnerships with global technology firms such as NVIDIA and Microsoft, it is working to build local capacity in artificial intelligence and data science.

As Zimbabwe pushes to modernise its digital economy, initiatives like EcoFarmer AI signal a shift toward locally developed solutions tailored to domestic needs, with the potential to transform traditional sectors and improve everyday livelihoods.