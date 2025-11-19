Speaking at the recently concluded Tech Convergence Fora the First Secretary of the Russian Embassy in Harare, Ms. Anastasia Belyayeva said

Zimbabwe is set to have a national cyber security monitoring Centre supported by their embassy.

The centre aims to strengthen the country’s cyber defenses and protect critical information infrastructure.

The project builds on a mutual intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Zimbabwe signed in 2023, with further momentum from a May 2025 meeting in Moscow between Russian President Putin and President Mnangagwa.

By Ruvarashe Gora

The monitoring centre will be implemented with the support of graduates from Zimbabwe’s national educational training programme for cyber security experts, which provides young people with skills in cyber defense, digital forensics, threat detection, and AI-based protection tools.

“The creation of this centre is a major step in securing Zimbabwe’s cyberspace,” Belyayeva said, noting that the initiative is part of a long-term partnership between Russian and Zimbabwean cyber security organisations, including the Cyberus Foundation and RedZone Digital.

The centre will also include a system for assessing the country’s cyber protection levels, ensuring that Zimbabwe can respond effectively to evolving cyber threats while building a new generation of skilled cyber security professionals.